October 24, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Restaurant Brands quarterly profit rises 49 percent

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) reported a 49.3 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as efforts to boost sales at its Tim Hortons cafes paid off.

Burger King logo is seen in a restaurant in a communist-era building in Warsaw, Poland October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Net income attributable to the shareholders in the company rose to $136.5 million, or 54 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept.30, from $91.4 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier, based on accounting standards used until the fourth quarter of last year.

Total revenue fell to $1.18 billion from $1.21 billion.

The company, which also owns Burger King, said it had a profit of $133.6 million and revenue of $1.38 billion under new accounting standards applied since the first quarter.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
