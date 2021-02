Restaurant Brands quarterly revenue tops Wall Street estimates

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Restaurant Brands International is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, as the Burger King parent continues to ride high on the strength of the popular chicken sandwich from its Popeyes chain.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 came in at $1.36 billion, compared with $1.48 billion in the year-ago period, but was above the average estimate of $1.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.