October 28, 2019 / 10:47 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Restaurant Brands quarterly sales rise 6% on Popeyes, Burger King boost

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People wait in line outside a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in New York City, New York, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) (QSR.N) on Monday reported a 6% rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for chicken sandwiches at Popeyes and vegan burgers at its Burger King chain.

Comparable sales rose 4.8% at Burger King and 9.7% at Popeyes in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analyst estimates of 3.98% and 4.72%, respectively, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $1.46 billion from $1.38 billion.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below