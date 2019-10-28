Restaurant Brands quarterly sales rise 6% on Popeyes, Burger King boost

FILE PHOTO: People wait in line outside a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in New York City, New York, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) (QSR.N) on Monday reported a 6% rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for chicken sandwiches at Popeyes and vegan burgers at its Burger King chain.

Comparable sales rose 4.8% at Burger King and 9.7% at Popeyes in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analyst estimates of 3.98% and 4.72%, respectively, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $1.46 billion from $1.38 billion.