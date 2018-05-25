Eni working on bid for Terra Firma solar assets in Italy: CEO

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Italian oil major Eni (ENI.MI) is working on a joint bid for Terra Firma’s solar assets in Italy with Qatar Petroleum, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi told Reuters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg Forum on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of oil company Eni is pictured at San Donato Milanese near Milan February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Asked about a possible bid for the solar energy portfolio, he said: “I think so, our people from renewables are working on a possible bid on this, yes.”

Asked if the bid was with Qatar Petroleum, he said “I think so, yes.”

Private equity investor Terra Firma is looking to sell its RTR solar portfolio in Italy in a deal that is expected to fetch more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).