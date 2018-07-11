Enel pulls out of race for Terra Firma solar assets in Italy: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) is pulling out of a race to buy Terra Firma’s solar power assets in Italy, leaving infrastructure fund F2i to bid alone, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The British private equity firm is looking to sell its Rete Rinnovabile, known as RTR, solar portfolio in Italy in a deal that is expected to fetch more than 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion).
Italian oil major Eni (ENI.MI) was also among the potential buyers but pulled out earlier this week. Utility A2A (A2.MI) also dropped out in June.
Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes, writing by Giulia Segreti