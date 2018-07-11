Enel pulls out of race for Terra Firma solar assets in Italy: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) is pulling out of a race to buy Terra Firma’s solar power assets in Italy, leaving infrastructure fund F2i to bid alone, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The new logo of Italy's biggest utility Enel is seen inside its flagship store in downtown Milan, Italy, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

The British private equity firm is looking to sell its Rete Rinnovabile, known as RTR, solar portfolio in Italy in a deal that is expected to fetch more than 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion).

Italian oil major Eni (ENI.MI) was also among the potential buyers but pulled out earlier this week. Utility A2A (A2.MI) also dropped out in June.