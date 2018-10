NAIROBI (Reuters) - Shares of Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil (KENO.NR) jumped 30 percent early on Wednesday after a takeover offer from French firm Rubis (RUBF.PA) was made public, Refinitiv data showed.

Market participants said the move was driven by arbitrage as investors sought to capitalize on a 53.4 percent premium on the prevailing share price offered by Rubis.