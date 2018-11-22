U.S. team to play Ireland

DUBLIN (Reuters) - U.S. coach Gary Gold named the following team to take on Ireland in their test in Dublin on Saturday:

15-Will Hooley, 14-Blaine Scully (captain), 13-Bryce Campbell, 12-Paul Lasike, 11-Marcel Brache, 10-Will Magie, 9-Shaun Davies, 8-Cam Dolan, 7-Hanco Germishuys, 6-John Quill, 5-Nick Civetta, 4-Greg Peterson, 3-Paul Mullen, 2-Joe Taufete’e, 1-Titi Lamositele

Replacements: 16-Dylan Fawcett, 17-Chance Wenglewski, 18-Dino Waldren, 19-Samu Manoa, 20-David Tameilau, 21-Ruben de Haas, 22-Gannon Moore, 23-Ryan Matyas.