American Quill sent off against England at World Cup

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool C - England v United States - Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe, Japan - September 26, 2019 John Quill of the U.S. during the fight REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

KOBE, Japan (Reuters) - United States flanker John Quill became the first player to be sent off at the 2019 Rugby World Cup when he was shown a red card in the 70th minute of the Pool C match against England on Thursday.

Quill shoulder barged Owen Farrell in the head after the England replacement back had knocked on and referee Nic Berry checked the TV pictures before sending him from the pitch.

World Rugby have cracked down on dangerous tackles to the head this year and Quill faces a ban of at least three weeks for the offence, effectively ending his World Cup.