Rugby: Italy out as World Cup games called off for first time due to typhoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Rugby World Cup organizers were forced to call off matches for the first time in the tournament’s 32-year history on Thursday - eliminating Italy as a result - saying the risk from Typhoon Hagibis made hosting them an impossibility on safety grounds.

With the huge storm set to potentially devastate parts of Japan, Italy’s game against New Zealand in Toyota and England’s match against France in Yokohama on Saturday have been cancelled while Japan’s game against Scotland on Sunday is also in doubt.

The host nation would advance to the quarter-finals for the first time if their game in Yokohama is called off.

The sport’s governing body World Rugby and tournament officials told a news conference the decision had been taken due to the huge disruption expected from the typhoon, predicted to be one of the most violent to hit the region in recent years.

“While making every possible effort to put in place a contingency plan that would enable all of Saturday’s matches to be played, it would be grossly irresponsible to leave teams, fans, volunteers and other tournament personnel exposed during what is predicted to be a severe typhoon,” said tournament director Alan Gilpin.

“We fully appreciate that England, France, New Zealand and Italy fans will be disappointed, but we trust they will appreciate that their safety must come first.”

Super Typhoon Hagibis is heading north toward Japan’s main island and could make landfall on Saturday, with torrential rain, high winds, storm surges and high waves expected.

Other events are also being hit.

Organisers of Sunday’s Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, obviously mindful of the fact that driver Jules Bianchi died after a crash at Suzuka in 2014 when the track was soaked by Typhoon Phanfone, are closely monitoring the situation, while a 2020 Olympics BMX cycling test event has been brought forward.

NO REGRETS

Rugby World Cup tournament director Gilpin defended the decision to hold the tournament, the first to be hosted in Asia, at this time of year.

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - World Rugby give update on preparations for Typhoon Hagibis - Tokyo, Japan - October 10, 2019 An image showing the path of Typhoon Hagibis is displayed during a press conference. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

“We always knew there would be risks but it’s rare for there to be a typhoon of this size at this stage of the year,” he said, adding that he did not feel the integrity of the tournament had been compromised. “We have no regrets.”

Tournament regulations state that cancelled games are ruled a 0-0 draw, with two points going to each team.

That would be enough to ensure Japan reach the quarter-finals if their game falls victim to the typhoon, which might look like some sort of sporting karma to some fans.

Four years ago Japan beat South Africa in the biggest upset in rugby history but then became the first team to fail to reach the knockout round after winning three pool games, being edged out on bonus points - by Scotland.

A decision on whether that match is played is set to be made early on Sunday and the Scottish Rugby Union said it expected it to go ahead.

“Scottish Rugby fully expects contingency plans to be put in place to enable Scotland to contest for a place in the quarter-finals on the pitch and will be flexible to accommodate this,” the SRU said on Twitter.

Ireland, second in Pool A, are due to play their final game against Samoa on Saturday knowing a bonus point victory would ensure progress. A win without a bonus point, or even if they pick up a bonus point in defeat, would also send the Irish through if Japan’s game is called off.

Italy could have qualified for the quarter-finals with a shock win over double defending champions New Zealand and coach Conor O’Shea said everyone around the camp was feeling down after the cancellation condemned them to third place.

“I’m finding it really difficult and I saw the players’ reaction after training and it was horrible because these guys have given their lives to Italian rugby and their World Cup has ended on the training pitch, when it should be on the playing field,” he said.

New Zealand finish top of the group with South Africa going through as runners up.

While England and France were already assured of a spot in the quarter-finals the cancellation means Eddie Jones’s side finish top of the group.

Slideshow (4 Images)

“All we can think about now is preparing for the quarter-final and I think we will have an exceptional two weeks of preparation,” said Jones, who had been warning about the risk of disruption from typhoons almost since he took over as England coach.

Thursday’s decision marks the first time a World Cup match has been cancelled since the tournament started in 1987.

The 1995 semi-final between hosts South Africa and France was delayed by an hour due to a waterlogged pitch, but famously went ahead after a team of cleaning ladies took to it with brooms.