Campari buys French rum brands Trois Rivieres, La Mauny

FILE PHOTO: Campari bottles are seen in a bar downtown Milan, Italy, September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian beverage group Campari CRPI.MI said on Thursday it had signed a deal to buy French rums brands Trois Rivieres and La Mauny, expanding further its premium spirit portfolio.

The enterprise value for the deal is 60 million euros, the Italian group said, adding the acquisition would be finalised in the fourth quarter of this year.

The deal will allow Campari to add significant critical mass in France, following the acquisition of Grand Marnier liqueur in 2016.