Fertilizer maker Nutrien in deal talks with Australia's Ruralco

(Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd is in talks for a potential deal involving Australian rural services firm Ruralco, the Canadian fertilizer maker said on Tuesday, following a media report about a possible takeover of Ruralco.

No agreement has been reached yet and there is no assurance that there will be one, Nutrien added.

Ruralco, which had a market value of A$321.5 million ($230 million) as of Tuesday, was unavailable for comment outside usual business hours.