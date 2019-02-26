Deals
February 26, 2019 / 1:11 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Fertilizer maker Nutrien in deal talks with Australia's Ruralco

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd is in talks for a potential deal involving Australian rural services firm Ruralco, the Canadian fertilizer maker said on Tuesday, following a media report about a possible takeover of Ruralco.

No agreement has been reached yet and there is no assurance that there will be one, Nutrien added.

Ruralco, which had a market value of A$321.5 million ($230 million) as of Tuesday, was unavailable for comment outside usual business hours.

Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
