MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy ministry has not noticed any changes in electricity consumption at Rusal’s aluminum plants for now, acting deputy energy minister Vyacheslav Kravchenko told reporters on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots stored at the foundry shop of Rusal'S Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

Rusal, as a part of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s empire, was put under U.S. sanctions last month. Rusal is the world’s second biggest aluminum producer.