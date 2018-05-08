FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 1:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Rusoro seeks to seize Venezuela's Citgo assets: court filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Canadian mining company Rusoro is seeking the attachment of assets belonging to Venezuela’s U.S.-based refiner Citgo as part of an arbitration dispute, according to a Monday filing in the Southern District of Texas.

In 2016, Rusoro was awarded more than $1.2 billion in damages when a World Bank tribunal ruled that Venezuela had unlawfully seized the company’s gold mine.

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Girish Gupta; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Sandra Maler

