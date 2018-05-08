Canada's Rusoro seeks to seize Venezuela's Citgo assets: court filing

CARACAS (Reuters) - Canadian mining company Rusoro is seeking the attachment of assets belonging to Venezuela’s U.S.-based refiner Citgo as part of an arbitration dispute, according to a Monday filing in the Southern District of Texas.
In 2016, Rusoro was awarded more than $1.2 billion in damages when a World Bank tribunal ruled that Venezuela had unlawfully seized the company’s gold mine.
