Executive recruiting firm Russell Reynolds hires sustainable investing expert

(Reuters) - Executive recruiting consultancy Russell Reynolds Associates said it had hired Andrew Droste, a specialist in environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks facing companies, to bolster its board and CEO advisory practice.

The move underscores how corporate boards are coming under pressure from investors to consider ESG risks, and are seeking advisers who can help them with such decisions.

Russell Reynolds helps boards of directors evaluate themselves and find new members, in addition to helping find chief executives for companies including food service provider Aramark (ARMK.N) and energy company Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N).

Before joining Russell Reynolds, Droste worked in corporate stewardship and governance policy at BNY Mellon, where he was an ESG analyst on the proxy voting team. Earlier, Droste worked in corporate stewardship and governance policy at TIAA-Nuveen.