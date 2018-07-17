FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 17, 2018 / 9:36 AM / in 19 minutes

Russia central bank says latest sanctions dented ruble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian ruble would have been firmer by 2-4 percent as of end-June if not for the latest round of U.S. sanctions imposed in April and the threat of more to come, the central bank said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds new 200 and 2,000 rouble banknotes in a bank in Moscow, Russia November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The central bank also said inflationary expectations among investors in Russian government bonds increased in June, which could have been linked to the decision to lift value-added tax from next year.

Investors now see annual inflation some 40 basis points higher than earlier thought until 2023, the central bank said in a report on banking sector liquidity.

(This version of the story has been refiled to remove the extraneous word from the headline.)

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.