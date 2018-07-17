Russia central bank says latest sanctions dented ruble

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian ruble would have been firmer by 2-4 percent as of end-June if not for the latest round of U.S. sanctions imposed in April and the threat of more to come, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The central bank also said inflationary expectations among investors in Russian government bonds increased in June, which could have been linked to the decision to lift value-added tax from next year.
Investors now see annual inflation some 40 basis points higher than earlier thought until 2023, the central bank said in a report on banking sector liquidity.
