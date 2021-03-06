Fire 'localised' on Siberian river after pipeline accident: company

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Russia’s Ob river in Siberia on Saturday due to an accident on an underwater pipeline, Russia’s Rosprirodnadzor state environment watchdog said.

Petrochemicals producer Sibur said the fire near the city of Nizhnevartovsk in the oil-rich region of Yugra was quickly localised and that there was no risk to local people or the environment.

The accident occurred on a pipeline carrying light hydrocarbons, it said in a statement.

Large flames could be seen from a distance belching up smoke into the night sky with snow in the foreground in footage circulated by the RIA news agency.