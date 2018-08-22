FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 22, 2018 / 6:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taliban says it will send senior members to Moscow peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban said on Wednesday it would send senior members to Russia for peace talks on Afghanistan, hours after the Afghan government declined the offer to attend such a conference.

Russia has invited several countries, including the United States, to the Moscow talks on Sept. 4 but Washington and Afghanistan have said they will not go.

“Our leaders have accepted Russia’s invitation to participate in Russia-led peace talks,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmed in Pakistan; Writing by Rupam Jain in Kabul; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.