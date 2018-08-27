Russia has postponed peace talks with Taliban: Afghan President's office

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s office said on Monday Russia had agreed to postpone multilateral peace talks with the Taliban, a week after the insurgents accepted an invitation to go to Moscow for a Sept. 4 summit.

FILE PHOTO: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File Photo

Russia has not declared a postponement. A senior official in Ghani’s office told Reuters Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov had spoken with Ghani by phone and assured him the summit dates “will be changed to ensure Afghanistan’s participation”.

Afghanistan and U.S. both declined Moscow’s invitation last week.