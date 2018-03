MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s transport regulator has ordered Russian airlines to stop using the Antonov AN-148 aircraft after one crashed last month, state news agency RIA reported on Tuesday.

Emergency workers stand near a part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, at the scene of the incident outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A Ukrainian-made AN-148 plane operated by Saratov Airlines crashed near Moscow soon after take-off on Feb. 11, killing all 71 people on board.