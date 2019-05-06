Boeing 737 slides off runway in Russia's Norilsk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Boeing 737-800 passenger jet operated by Russia’s NordStar carrier slid off a runway as it landed on Monday in a heavy snowstorm in the Russian city of Norilsk with 101 passengers and 6 crew members on board, NordStar said.

No one was hurt and the plane did not sustain any damage, the carrier said in a statement, adding that passengers were able to disembark from the plane themselves.

NordStar blamed the incident on the poor weather conditions.

It is the second such incident involving a Boeing 737-800 in a matter of days.

On Friday night, a jetliner chartered by the U.S. military carrying 143 people slid into a shallow river while landing in Florida during a thunderstorm, injuring 22 people.

U.S. federal investigators on Saturday began investigating the reason for the incident.