February 13, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Instruments showing wrong speed may have brought down Russian plane: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A plane crash near Moscow on Sunday which killed all 71 people on board could have been caused in part by instruments showing incorrect speed, the TASS news agency quoted investigators as saying on Tuesday.

The instruments could have malfunctioned because sensors had iced over, said the Russia Interstate Aviation Committee, which is investigating the crash.

The AN-148 passenger plane was en route from Moscow to the Russian provincial city of Orsk and was operated by Russia’s Saratov Airlines.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Polina Ivanova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
