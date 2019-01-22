World News
January 22, 2019 / 1:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Passenger detained after demanding Russian plane change course: investigators

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A passenger on a commercial airliner that was flying to Moscow from Siberia has been detained by law enforcement after he forced the plane to make an unplanned landing in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russian investigators said on Tuesday.

The passenger tried to break into the cockpit during the flight and demanded the plane change course, they said in a statement. He was drunk, it added.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrew Osborn; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet

