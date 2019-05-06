Russia sees no need to ground Sukhoi plane after fatal crash-landing

Members of emergency services and investigators work at the scene of an incident involving an Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia sees no reason to ground its domestic-made Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft after one of the passenger planes burst into flames during a crash-landing on Sunday, Russia’s transport minister said on Monday.

Russia has recovered the bodies of 41 people killed in the accident, Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh told reporters. Thirty-three passengers and four crew survived, he said. Six of the survivors are in serious condition and receiving treatment, the minister said.