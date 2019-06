FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state communications regulator on Friday said it was not satisfied with Google’s content filtering system and that it could open a new case against the company, RIA news agency reported.

Russia last year launched a civil case against Google, accusing it of failing to comply with a legal requirement to remove certain entries from its search results.