FILE PHOTO: Picture shows a general view of one of Russia's biggest kimberlite pipes, Mir, near the town of Mirny in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Russia August 30, 2001. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian diamond miner Alrosa said 79 miners had been brought to the surface and a further 25 were being evacuated from its underground Mir mine in eastern Siberia.

There were a total of 148 miners underground when water broke into the mine earlier on Friday, according to Alrosa. No casualties have been reported so far.