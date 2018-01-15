FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Commodities
January 15, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Rosneft withdraws Alrosa gas assets sale complaint: Russian watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog said on Monday it has stopped processing Rosneft’s complaint over diamond producer Alrosa’s natural gas assets sale, after the complaint was withdrawn by the energy giant.

The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said last week it was investigating Alrosa’s forthcoming sale after would-be buyer Rosneft lodged a complaint about the terms of the sale and the reliability of the assets.

Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.