Rosneft withdraws Alrosa gas assets sale complaint: Russian watchdog

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog said on Monday it has stopped processing Rosneft’s complaint over diamond producer Alrosa’s natural gas assets sale, after the complaint was withdrawn by the energy giant.

The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said last week it was investigating Alrosa’s forthcoming sale after would-be buyer Rosneft lodged a complaint about the terms of the sale and the reliability of the assets.