Russian diamond producer Alrosa says third-quarter net profit up 87 percent year-on-year

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa (ALRS.MM) said on Thursday that its third-quarter net profit rose 87 percent year on year to 24.2 billion rubles ($365.49 million) due to positive market conditions.
The miner said its core earnings stood at 40 billion rubles in the last three months, down 3 percent from the previous quarter.
It said it had revised its forecast for 2018 sales to 37-38 million carats, due to falling demand for small-size rough diamonds in the second half of the year.
