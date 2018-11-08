Russian diamond producer Alrosa says third-quarter net profit up 87 percent year-on-year

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's diamond producer Alrosa is seen at its headquarters in Moscow, Russia January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Polina Devitt

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa (ALRS.MM) said on Thursday that its third-quarter net profit rose 87 percent year on year to 24.2 billion rubles ($365.49 million) due to positive market conditions.

The miner said its core earnings stood at 40 billion rubles in the last three months, down 3 percent from the previous quarter.

It said it had revised its forecast for 2018 sales to 37-38 million carats, due to falling demand for small-size rough diamonds in the second half of the year.