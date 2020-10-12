Russia's Putin to meet Alrosa CEO on Monday, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff Valery Gerasimov, via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia October 7, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin will on Monday meet Sergei Ivanov, chief executive of the state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa ALRS.MM, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Alrosa, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds, has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, although demand started to recover in August.

The government has been considering whether state precious metals and gems repository Gokhran could buy $0.5 billion-$1 billion of the firm’s rough diamonds to help it amid the pandemic.