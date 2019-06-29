Russia's Novatek to sell stake in Arctic LNG 2 to Japan's JOGMEC, Mutsui

OSAKA (Reuters) - Novatek PAO, Russia’s biggest private gas producer, has agreed to sell a stake in its upcoming project to liquefy natural gas in Russia, the Arctic LNG 2, to Japan’s JOGMEC and Mitsui & Co, the Japanese government said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement did not provide details on the stake or investment amount. Arctic LNG 2 will become the third liquefied natural gas (LNG) project for Novatek, which hopes to match Qatar in the super-cooled gas production.

Novatek currently holds 60% of the yet-to-be-built Arctic LNG 2, while France’s Total SA, China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company (CNODC) and CNOOC each hold a 10% stake in the project.