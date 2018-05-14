FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 14, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

New Armenian PM tells Putin he wants closer military ties with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - New Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told President Vladimir Putin on Monday he wanted to further develop relations with Russia in the military sphere and that nobody doubted the importance of strategic ties between the two countries.

Newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan (L) greets supporters during a meeting in Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

The meeting, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, was the first time the two men had met.

Pashinyan was elected prime minister by the Armenian parliament last week after a peaceful revolution driven by weeks of street protests.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.