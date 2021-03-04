Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Russia arrests suspect over planned attack on power site in Kaliningrad region: Ifax

By Reuters Staff

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Security Service said on Thursday it had thwarted a planned “terror” attack on a power site in Kaliningrad region and that it had arrested a suspect, the Interfax news agency reported.

The report said the FSB had seized a home-made bomb and that the alleged attacker had been motivated by what it said was their hatred of the authorities.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alex Richardson

