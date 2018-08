MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Austria on Aug. 18 to attend Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl’s wedding, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin inspects warships on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St Petersburg, Russia, July 29, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klementyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin is also due on Aug. 18 to travel to Germany to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks about Syria, Ukraine and energy at the government’s Meseberg palace outside Berlin.