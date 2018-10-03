FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 7:39 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Austria's Kurz: all European partners support Nord Stream 2 project: TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, speaking alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, said all European countries participating in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project supported it, TASS news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austria's Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speak during their meeting in the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia October 3, 2018. Dmitri Lovetsky/via REUTERS

“I want to assure you, that European countries, participating in this project, support it. They regard it positively, and want to implement it together,” Kurz was quoted as saying.

The interests of Ukraine in the matter must also be upheld, he said.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Angus MacSwan

