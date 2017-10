MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Friday that Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) planned to recall 8,404 cars sold in Russia due to possible technical issues.

The logo of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury-car division is pictured on the roof of a building in Moscow, Russia, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

The company will recall 8,346 cars sold in 2015 and 2016 and also 58 cars sold in 2016 and 2017, Rosstandart said in a statement.