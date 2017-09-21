FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi recalls 89,406 cars in Russia: standards agency
#Business News
September 21, 2017 / 9:44 AM / a month ago

Mitsubishi recalls 89,406 cars in Russia: standards agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s standards watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday it had been informed that Mitsubishi Motors Corp was recalling 89,406 Mitsubishi ASX cars sold in Russia between July 2010 and January 2016.

The Mitsubishi Motors logo is seen at the Mitsubishi car factory in Bekasi, West Java province, Indonesia April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The cars were being recalled due to a failure in the windshield cleaning system, according to the agency, which said MMS Rus company, the Japanese firm’s Russian representative, had informed it about the recall.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

