MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Friday it had been informed about the recall of 14,842 Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) Sprinter Classic 909 cars sold between March 2014 and December 2016, due to a combination of technical faults.

The logo of Mercedes-Benz is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha