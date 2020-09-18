Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Russia's Trust bank sues ex-B&N execs for 306.5 billion roubles: Ifax

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Trust bank has filed a lawsuit against former executives of B&N bank, including Mikail Shishkhanov, for 306.5 billion roubles ($4 billion), Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

The central bank took on a number of Russian private banks, including B&N, in a bailout in 2017. Trust, currently owned by the central bank, holds some of distressed assets which previously belonged to B&N bank.

($1 = 75.3834 roubles)

Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by David Evans

