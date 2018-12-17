Russia's CBM, Sovcombank, Expobank could bid for Asia-Pacific Bank: sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM) (CBOM.MM) is in “theory” interested in bidding for Asia-Pacific Bank (APB), which has been put for the sale by the central bank, CBM’s head Vladimir Chubar told Reuters.

Two banking sources told Reuters separately that Russian private banks Sovcombank and Expobank were interested in bidding for APB as well. Sovcombank and Expobank declined to comment.

Russia’s central bank said on Monday at least three potential bidders, including one foreign investor, had expressed an interest in acquiring APB which it bailed out earlier this year.