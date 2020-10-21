Crimes linked to bank cards in Russia jump 500% so far this year: interior ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The number of crimes linked to bank cards in Russia has shot up 500% so far this year, interior ministry data showed on Wednesday, with cyber fraud rising as Russians made more card payments online during coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Of the more than 363,000 crimes committed using information technology (IT) and computers this year, the ministry said 139,597 had been performed using bank cards, a 500.2% increase on the same period of the previous year.

Overall IT crimes were up 77% year-on-year, a rise the interior ministry said was primarily responsible for the total number of crimes across the country rising by 1.2%.

In 2019, Russia’s central bank also recorded an increase in the amount of money stolen from private and corporate bank accounts.