SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian banks have sharply reduced their losses from cyber attacks with 76.5 million roubles ($1.17 million) in losses in the first eight months of 2018, the central bank said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Russian national flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Russian lenders lost 1.08 billion roubles ($16.46 million) in the same period last year, it said.