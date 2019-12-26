Russian government considers using National Wealth Fund to buy Sberbank from central bank - TASS

FILE PHOTO: Participants cast their shadows on a board with the logo of Sberbank at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government is considering using the country’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) to buy the central bank’s stake in Sberbank (SBER.MM), TASS agency reported on Thursday, citing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters on Wednesday that the government was considering using the NWF, which is managed by the finance ministry, to buy the central bank’s stake in Sberbank.