FILE PHOTO: People visit a branch of Gazprombank in Moscow, Russia in this January 23, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprombank said on Wednesday it had completed its handover of a stake in Russian-Venezuelan lender Evrofinance Mosnarbank, which was placed under U.S. sanctions, to Russia’s state property management agency.

The United States announced sanctions on Evrofinance Mosnarbank in March for its dealings with Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA).