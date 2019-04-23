Belarus suspends exports of light petroleum products: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus suspended exports of light petroleum products to Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Belarus oil company official Sergei Grib.

He said that exports are suspended until the situation with Russian oil is resolved, according to the Interfax news agency.

Russia’s pipeline monopoly Transneft and the energy ministry said last week there were problems with quality of the Russian oil going through the Belarusian pipeline.

Belarus is a major transit route for Russian oil supply to Europe.