Moscow, Minsk eye oil flows switch from Lithuania to Russian ports: Ifx

FILE PHOTO - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Picture

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that officials from Russia and Belarus have discussed the possibility of re-directing oil flows from Lithuania to the Russian port of Ust-Luga, Interfax news agency reported.

There were no further details. Moscow has wanted Minsk to use its ports rather than Lithuania’s outlets for exports of oil products.

Novak is part of a Russian delegation visiting Belarus headed by Prime Minister Mikhalin Mishustin.

Last month, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko threatened to cut off European transit routes across his country if sanctions over alleged fraud at the Aug. 9 presidential election are imposed.

Lukashenko has said he would block European neighbours from shipping goods to Russia over Belarusian territory, and divert exports now shipped through ports in EU member Lithuania.

Novak said on Thursday that the issue will be considered in the future, according to Interfax.