Russia's Transneft resumes supplies to Belarusian refineries - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) has started supplying crude oil to Belarusian refineries, news agency Interfax reported the company as saying on Monday.

Major Russian oil companies suspended supplies to Belarus from Jan. 1 after failing to agree supply terms, with Moscow wanting to end years of discounted oil supplies to Minsk.

Russia used to supply about 1.5 million tonnes of oil (360,000 bpd) to Belarus each month, but flows have dwindled to a trickle since the start of the year.

Transneft did not disclose the volumes it plans to ship to Belarus this month.