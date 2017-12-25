FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 25, 2017 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's FinMin: crypto FX should only be traded by professionals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday that cryptocurrencies should be traded only by professional investors, not in the mainstream.

“Professional market participants should work with crypto-currencies, not ordinary people,” Siluanov said in an interview with Rossiya 24, a Russian state TV channel.

Russian authorities agreed in October to regulate the cryptocurrency market and pledged to set out how this regulation would work by the end of the year.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, a well-known virtual currency which emerged in mid-2010, is increasingly popular worldwide as it promises substantial profits. One bitcoin last traded at around $14,200 BTC=BTSP, up from its initial price of less than $1.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Denis Pinchuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
