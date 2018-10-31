FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 31, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia suspects terrorism behind Arkhangelsk blast: RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into suspected terrorism after an explosion at a Federal Security Service (FSB) office in northern Russia, state news agency RIA reported.

The Investigative Committee also said the person who detonated a bomb at the office in the city of Arkhangelsk was a 17-year-old local resident, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.