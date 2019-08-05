Blast rocks Russian arms depot in Siberia, two hospitalised: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two Russians were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds on Monday after a blast at a Russian military base in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, RIA news agency cited doctors and emergency services as saying.

An ammunition depot at the base caught fire and people in the nearby village of Kamenka were being evacuated, emergency services were quoted as saying.

(Story corrects name of village to Kamenka from Kamensk)