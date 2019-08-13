Medics who treated victims of accident sent to Moscow for examination: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Medics who treated victims of an accident during a rocket engine test that caused a spike in radiation last week have been sent to Moscow for medical examination, TASS news agency cited an unnamed medical source as saying on Tuesday.

Russia’s state weather service said radiation levels spiked in the Russian city of Severodvinsk by up to 16 times last Thursday after what officials say was an explosion during a rocket engine test on a sea platform.

No official explanation has been given for why the explosion caused a radiation spike. Russia’s state nuclear agency has said five of its workers were killed.

The medics sent to Moscow have signed an agreement promising not to divulge information about the incident, TASS cited the source as saying.