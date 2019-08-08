World News
Short-term spike in radiation in city registered after rocket engine explosion: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A short-term spike in radiation levels in Severodvinsk was recorded after an explosion on a rocket engine at a military testing site on Thursday, TASS news agency cited a spokeswoman for authorities in the northern city as saying.

The Defence Ministry said earlier on Thursday that radiation levels were normal after an explosion involving a liquid-propellant rocket engine killed two people and injured six.

